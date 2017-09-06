Walking on as listed in the August 2017 NFIC Issue

ARIZONA, Tucson – A private memorial service for IRENE BURTON SYKES, 89, was held Jun 24, 2017, in Tucson. Irene passed away Jun 18, 2017. Irene is survived by her sons, Jay and Jonathan; 3 granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. Irene attended and graduated for Florida State University and worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the state of Arizona as a teacher. (Navajo Times, July 20, 2017)



ARIZONA, St. Michaels – Funeral services for HELEN JUDY KEETO, 59, of St. Michaels were held July 22, 2017 at the St. Michaels Catholic Church. Burial followed at the St. Michaels community cemetery. Helen was born Jan. 25, 1958, in Chicago IL., into the Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tl’izi lani (Many Goats Clan). Helen passed away July 9, 2017 in Winter Park, Fl. Helen is survived by her sons, Jerome and Jamie Nez; mother, Elizabeth Sage Keeto; brothers, Henry Keeto Jr., Virgil, Patrick, and Anthony Keeto; sisters, Ida Peshlakai, Laverne Keeto, and Virginia Hardy; grandparents, Russel and Bahe Sage and Nakai Nez and Nadlidesbah Keeto; and nine grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Victor Keeto, Jeremy Nez, Henry Keeto Sr., Anthony S. Keeto, Rebecca Keeto, and Emery Keeto. Helen was employed as a nurse at Salt Lake and Red Rock, in construction as an interior remodeling homes in Orlando, Fl., and at the Orlando Sentinel newspaper. (Navajo Times, July 20, 2017)



ARIZONA, Chinle – Funeral services for PATRICIA MAE HOSKIE, 62, of Chinle were held July 20, 2017 at the LDS Church in Chinle. Burial followed in Chinle. Patricia was born June 10, 1955, in Flagstaff, into the Tabaaha (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). Patricia passed away July 15, 2017 in Chinle. Patricia is survived by her sons, Calvin D. Jones, Myron Hoskie, Byron Hoskie, and Brian L. Phillips; daughter, Tonita M. Begaye; brothers, Melvin and Marvin Hoskie; sisters, Valinda Jones and Ophelia A. Charley; and 17 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents, Della M. Charley and Dan Hoskie; brother, Alvin Hoskie; sister, Melinda J. Concha; and grandparents, Douglas Chee Crosby and Nellie Nelson Crosby. (Navajo Times, July 20, 2017)



ARIZONA, Lukachukai – Funeral services for MARTHA MAE BEGAY, 57, of Lukachukai were held July 15, 2017 at St. Isabel Church. Interment followed in Lukachukai. Martha was born Jan. 17, 1960, in Lukachukai, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan). Martha passed away July 8, 2017 in Flagstaff. Martha is survived by her son, Bruce Nez; daughter, Melinda Nez; brothers, Dennis Begay Jr., Raymond Leonard, and Robert Leonard; sisters, Yolinda and Lucinda Leonard; and three grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Boyd Nez; mother, Betty Tom Leonard; and father, Dennis Begay Sr. (Navajo Times, July 20, 2017)



ARIZONA, Fort Defiance – Funeral services for ELSIE D. BAHE, 94, of Fort Defiance were held July 22, 2017 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Fort Defiance. Interment followed in Fort Defiance. Elsie was born Mar. 15, 1923, in Rural Divide Store, N.M., into the Hashtl’ishnii (Mud Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She passed away July 18, 2017, in Fort Defiance. Elsie is survived by her sons, Johnathan, Gilbert and Darryl Bahe; daughters, Martha Chavez and Mary Bahe; and 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, John Calvin Bahe; and husband, Julius Bahe. (Navajo Times, July 27, 2017)

ARIZONA, Fort Defiance – Funeral services for NATHAN DANIEL CLEVELAND, 37, of Fort Defiance, were held July 29, 2017 in Fort Defiance. Burial followed at the Cleveland family plot. Nathan was born Sep. 28, 1980, in Fort Defiance, into the Hashtl’ishnii (Mud Clan), born for Ashiihi (Salt People Clan). Nathan passed away July 22, 2017 in Lawrence KS. Nathan is survived by his nieces, Zeriyah, Hannah and Bre James; parents, Daniel and Sarah Cleveland; sister, LaShaunda Cleveland, and grandmother, Pauline Eaton. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Woodrow and Phoebe Cleveland; and grandfather, Frank Eaton. Nathan attended Haskell Indian Nations University where he obtained an associate and bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree for Kansas University in Lawrence KS. He was employed at Haskell Indian Nations University. (Navajo Times, July 27, 2017)



ARIZONA, Chinle – A graveside service for ALFRED “AL” BERNARD BEGODY, 63, was held July 20, 2017 at Chinle community cemetery. Alfred was born Dec. 18, 1953 in Brigham City, UT., to Benson David and Mae Litzen Begody. Alfred passed away July 15, 2017. Alfred is survived by his sisters, Alfreda, Winifred (Darrell), and Norma; brothers, Norman (Stephanie) and David (Gloria); nieces and nephews, Denise, Adam, Desiree, Chrystalee, Daryl, Dana, Daniel, Elizabeth, and Chris. He is preceded in death by his parents; and twin brother, Wilfred “Wil” Benjamin Begody. Alfred was a member of the Navajo Nation. Alfred attended the University of Arizona – Tucson and then transferred to Northern Arizona University – Flagstaff where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Alfred also attended Muir Technical College with a certificate in computer programming. (Navajo Times, August 3, 2017)



MINNESOTA, White Earth – JOSEPH ALLEN BELLANGER, 75, of Blaine, MN., passed away June 27, 2017 in New Brighton, MN. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Joe was born Sep. 28, 1971, to Aloysius and Isabelle (Shaugobay) Bellanger in White Earth. Joe is survived by his wife, Lucy; children, Jason (Aleah) and Christine; grandchildren, Scott, Annika, Logan, Addison and Nevara; siblings, Ruby Buehner, Patricia Olson, Ruth Danielowski, Florence Howell, Kathleen (Michael) O’Connell, Vernon Bellanger and Lorna (Paul) Reinhart; many nieces, nephew, cousins and in-laws. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents and siblings, Robert Bellanger, Francis Wayne Bellanger, Servalls Bellanger, Robert Blue and Barbara Hauck Olson. Joe served in the armed forces from 1960 to 1963 at Bad Kissingen, Germany. He attended Bemidje State University majoring in history. (Anishinaabeg Today, August 2, 2017)



MINNESOTA, White Earth – A Mass of Christian Burial was held for BURL E. BELLANGER, 52, of Mahnomen, Mn., on July 20, 2017 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Burl passed away July 14, 2017 at the Mahnomen Health Center Nuring Home. Burl was born Feb. 12, 1965 to Donald and Eunice (Snetsinger) Bellanger in Mahnomen. Burl is survived by his mother; brother, DeWayne “Toby” Bellanger; sisters, Lori Anderson and Dana (Loren) Laudenbach; three aunts; one great aunt; eight nieces and nephews; and 13 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and two uncles. Burl attended Thief River Falls Technical College for aviation mechanics and then Detroit Lakes Technical College for welding. (Anishinaabeg Today, August 2, 2017)



MINNESOTA, White Earth – Funeral services for STEPHANIE BUNKER, 39, of Naytahwaush were held July 18, 2017 at the Samuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Naytahwaush. Interment at Samuel Memorial Episcopal Cemetery. Stephanie passed away July 11, 2017 at Sanford Health in Fargo. Stephanie was born Apr. 24, 1978 in Bagley to Richard and Carol (Stevens) Bunker.Stephanie is survived by her sons, Robert Keezer Jr., LeRoy Chris Fairbanks, Daniel Keezer, and Chance Keezer; mother; sisters, Katie, Theresa, and Connie Bunker; brothers, Charles, Buddy (Bea) Bunker, Jeremy and Jesse Londo; grandmother, Phyllis Bunker; grandpa, James Bush; aunts and uncles, Theresa (Jim) Loud, Rosie Alvarado, Millie Bunker, Marcie (Lee) Fairbanks, Roger (Cindy) Stevens, Armando (Shirley) Aguilar; and Dennis Stevens; special friend, Roy; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father; brother, Daniel; grandma, Ida Girard; grandpa, Glenn “Bud” Bunker; uncle, Kelly; aunt, Kathy and aunt, Molly Bunker-Hintz and many cousins. (Anishinaabeg Today, August 2, 2017)



MINNESOTA, White Earth – DOUGLAS JEROME FINEDAY SR., 61 of Ponsford passed away July 12, 2017 at his home. Douglas was born Feb. 20, 1956 in Park Rapids to George Sr. and Laura (Butcher) Fineday. Douglas is survived by his children, Larissa Fineday (grandchildren, Cassidy, Andy, Savannah, Angel and Karissa), Douglas Fineday Jr., (grandchildren, Douglas Jr. III, Storm, Skylar, and Darnel), Jeanna Fineday (grandchildren, Dayna, Leonard, James, Lillian and Carter) and Dennis James Fineday; brothers, Lister, George Jr., and Herbert (Mary) Fineday; sisters, Everyl Fineday, Nancy (Timmie) Sullivan, and Judith Goodman; mother of his children, Karen Fineday; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gordon, J.C., and Dennis L. Fineday; sister, Laurie Hvezda; granddaughter, Alican; and many aunts and uncles. Douglas worked for the Circle of Life School from 1990-1993 as a custodian and also RDO. (Anishinaabeg Today, August 2, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Window Rock – VERNOLD LIVINGSTON, 64, of Window Rock was born in Iyanbito, N.M., was born into the Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan), born for Haltsooi (Meadow People Clan). Vernold passed away July 13, 2017, in Albuquerque. Vernold is survived by is wife, Judith Livingston; sons, Jason, Vernon, Brandon, and Brent Livingston; daughters, Jamie and Shaylynn Livingston. He is preceded in death by his parent, John and Wilhelmina Livingston. (Navajo Times, July 20, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Crownpoint – Funeral services for SHARON SHORTY, 44, were held July 28, 2017 at the St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Crownpoint. Burial followed in the Crownpoint community cemetery. Sharon was born May 6, 1973, in Crownpoint, into the Naasht’ezhi dine’e (Zuni Clan), born for Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her nali is San Felipe; chei is Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House). Sharon passed away July 20, 2017 in Phoenix.

Sharon is survived by her children, Lydell, Matayle and Mariah McCray, Vanessa, Brandon and Elijah Andrew; and siblings, Ronsena Brown, Shawndell, Aaron Ron, Ronalda and Roshauna Shorty. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Esther Shorty. (Navajo Times, July 27, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Farmington – Funeral services for MARGARET JENSEN, 92, of Farmington were held July 29, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Aztec. Burial followed at the Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mary passed away July 19, 2017 at home. Mary was born in Aztec, N.M. July 2, 1925 to James and Lela Scott. Mary is survived by her daughters, Christine Salazar (Alfred) and Connie Berte (Allen); son, Don Jensen; grandchildren, Adam Berte, Marissa Salazar (fiancé Mark Cadle) and Jacob Salazar; sister, Betty Jo Wright; several nieces, nephew, and her special friends, Alice Duke, Ellen Robinson, and Carolyn and Walter Bump. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Jensen; parents; sister Ruthene McWilliams; and granddaughter, Candice Berte. Mary attended Fort Lewis College in Hesperus, CO. She and her husband operated Crystal Trading Post for 34 years. She was a writer of novels. (Navajo Times, July 27, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Crownpoint – Funeral services for PAUL C. THOMAS, 81 were held Aug. 3, 2017 at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Crownpoint. Burial followed at the family plot in Two Red Hills. Paul was born Sep. 3, 1935 in Crownpoint, into the Naaneezht’ezhi dine’e (Zuni Clan), born for Toaheedli’nii (Water Flow Together Clan). Paul passed away July 27, 2017 at home. Paul is survived by his wife, Phyllis D. Thomas; daughters, Priscilla A. Thomas Tom, Paulene T. Thomas, Pamela Tapaha, and Paulette Thomas-Pico; brothers, James C. and Alfred Thomas; sister, Etta Chavez; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie C. and Rose Yazzie Thomas; sisters, Agnes Thomas Yazzie and Annie Thomas; and grandchild, LaPrima N. Showalter. Paul was employed as a health worker, teacher, police officer, security officer and school bus driver. (Navajo Times, August 3, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Funeral services for STANLEY ETSITTY, 62, were held July 29, 2017 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the family plot in Chichiltah, N.M. Stanley was born July 24, 1955, in Gallup, into the Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms Clan), born for Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). His nali is Tabaaha (Water’s Edge); chei is Dibelzhini (Black Sheep). Stanley passed away July 24, 2017, in Naschitti, N.M.

Stanley is survived by his children, Cody Etsitty, Kimberlee Evans, Melissa Evans, and Melanie Becenti; sisters, Norma Muskett, Janice Chee, Mary Platero, Victoria Brendon, and Rhonda Mallahn; and nine grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Louise J. Benally; and father, Stanley Etsitty.

Stanley was a master carpenter and ran his own construction company. (Navajo Times, August 3, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Graveside service was held for LEANNE RAE SMITH, 44, July 29, 2017 at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup. Leanne was born Dec. 6, 1973, into the Tl’izi lani (Many Goats Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms Clan). He nali is Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People); chei I Todik’ozhi (Salt Water). Leanne passed away July 23, 2017. Leanne is survived by her husband, Daven LeBeau; mother, Lena Slim-Post; sisters, Ingrid Bahozhoni and Sherri Miller; brother-in-law, Peterson Begay and Alonzo Miller; and four nieces and four nephews. (Navajo Times, August 3, 2017)



WASHINGTON, Marysville – Funeral Services for CONNIE ANN WATTERS, 64 of Marysville, WA., were held July 24, 2017 at Schaefer-Shipman. Burial followed at Mission Beach Cemetery. Connie passed away July 19, 2017 in Everett, WA. Connie was born Apr. 10, 1953 in Everett to George and Betty Taylor. Connie is survived by her husband, David Watters; son, Lee McCluskey; stepson, Nic X. Moser; siblings, Calvin (Marguerite) Taylor, Gus (Janet) Taylor, Sharon (Steve) Taylor, Lance (Tammy) Taylor, and Rod Simpson Jr.; grandchildren, Tyson James Morris-Miller, Draven Lee Morris, Sage Jess Robbins, Aiyiana Shay Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and patrons of Kuhnle’s and Friendly Taverns. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Dallas “Tex” Taylor, Ruth and Joepete Gobin, Lizzie Krise, Bertha and Ike Issac Kona Sr.; brother, Gordon Lynn Taylor; sister, Kimberly Lee Simpson; grandchild, Lindy “Zack” Morrie II. Connie worked for the Tulalip Tribes- Smoke Shop, Bingo, and with the Northwest Fish Commission. (dx lilap syacab, August 9, 2017)



WASHINGTON, Toppenish – A Dressing Service for JOE ALECK SR., 64, was held July 15, 2017 in Heggi’s Colonial Funeral Home with overnight religious services following in the Toppenish Longhouse. The funeral procession left the longhouse July 17, 2017 for the Horse Thief Cemetery in Klickitat County. Joe passed away July 14, 2017 at home. Joe was born May 11, 1953 in Toppenish to Eddie W. and Viola (Charley) Aleck. Joe is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Joe Jr., Jeremiah, Jason, and Isiah Aleck; daughter, Brettagne Aleck; grandchildren, Ronnie, Jayden, Juliet, and Jordan; brothers, Arnold, Eddie Jr., Denver Aleck, and Tom Isadore; sisters, Janice Mesplie, Beatrice Kiona, Leah Sue Aleck, Anna Whitlock, Elizabeth Aleck, Diane Aleck, Connie Aleck, and Alyne Aleck; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Tracy McConville; daughter, Bernadette Smith; grandson, Terrel J. Aleck; and sister, Geneva Aleck. Joe attended Perry Technical Institute and obtained a HVAC certificate. He worked for the Yakama Nation, the Yakama Indian Health Service Unit, and the Yakama Legends Casino as an engineer. (Yakama Nation Review, July 31, 2017)



WASHINGTON, Spokane – A Rosary took place July 24, 2017 for CHARLES EDWARD PIMMS SR., 81, in the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA. Funeral Mass was held in the Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, with interment in the Saint Mary’s Cemetery in White Swan, WA., on July 24, 2017. Charles passed away July 20, 2017 in Spokane, WA. He was born on Jan. 16, 1936 in White Swan to Raymond W. and Alameda Wheeler Pimms. Charles is survived by his wife, Laurie A. Pimmns; children, Charles E. Pimms Jr. (Nina), Jody Fiander (L.J.), Anthony E. Pimms (Heather), LeAnn Pimms and Shawn Pimms; siblings, Delores Pimms Moore, George Pimms Sr. (Esther), Anita Pimms Swan (N. Thomas); grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Raymond Pimms Jr., Florence Pimms Haggerty, Oliver B. Pimms Sr., Reta Pimms Stevens; children, David P. and Lisa R. Pimms. Charles served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 thru 1957. He worked for the Yakama Indian Agency and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He was a Yakama Nation tribal member. (Yakama Nation Review, July 31, 2017)



WASHINGTON – A Dressing Service was held for JANA HOPTOWIT STANGLE (PRICE), 59, July 18, 2017 in the Toppenish Creek Longhouse with overnight religious services held in the longhouse. Burial was in the Yosemowit Cemetery at White Swan, WA. Jana passed away July 16,2017. She was born Jan. 1, 1958 in Toppenish to John Clark Stangle and Violet Hoptowit. Jana is survived by her family and friends; brothers and sisters, Jill Woodruff, Sherry Schieme; children, Steven Burge Jr., Willow Jim, Darreson Howard, Alisa Alcorn, Judith Rojas, Yolanda Alcorn, and Connie Cortez. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tracy Stangle and Virgil James; grandparent, Louis Stangle, and Virgil Hoptowit and Lucy Whitefoot. Jana was a member of the Yakama Nation. (Yakama Nation Review, July 31, 2017)



WASHINGTON, Yakama Reservation Closed Area – A Dressing Service took place July 25, 2017 for JAY HEEMSAH SR. in the kSatus Longhouse, with overnight religious services following in the longhouse. Burial services took place in the Satus Point Cemetery July 26, 2017. Jay passed away July 23, 2017. He was born Aug. 28, 1955 in Goldendale, WA., to Lespy and Barbara “Sadie” Cloud Heemsah. Jay is survived by his son, Levi Jay Heemsah, Jr.; wife, Joy; children, Dylan, Hannah, Shane, Seth and Kattey; special niece, Twashala Heemsah; brothers, Leon, Keith, Terry and Shawan Heemsah; sisters, Melissa Mamazuka, Patricia Heemsah, Lisa Bobb, Alicia and Peggy Heemsah; 45 nieces and nephews; 65 great-nieces and nephews; and cousins of the Washines, Cloud, Tomaskin and Watlamet families; and Auntie Virginia Beavert. He was a member of the Yakama Nation and worked various jobs for the Yakama Nation. (Yakama Nation Review, July 31, 2017)



WASHINGTON, Toppenish – A traditional dressing took place in the Wapato Longhouse for WAYLON GRANT OWENS “TUSKUS”. He passed away July 19, 2017. He was born Apr. 24, 1994 to Nellie and Vernon Owens. He is survived by his siblings, Jason, Saraine, Nanya, Shelly, Sina, Ole and Maelene; and brothers, Leroy, Cameron, Vernon, and Josh. He is preceded in death by his father; YaYa Ole, Nana Shelly. (Yakama Nation Review, July 31, 2017)



WASHINGTON, Yakama Reservation Closed Area – A private Dressing Service for DENISE MICHELLE “BUNNY” HEEMSAH, took place in Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home of Toppenish WA., and was concluded in the Satus Longhouse July 26, 2017. Final Resting Services took place in the Satus Point Cemetery. Denise passed away July 23, 2017. Denise was born June 8, 1974 in Oakland CA., to Stella (Sheldon) and Jim Aleck. Denise is survived by her mother; grandmother, Margaret Gwinn; brothers, David, Everett, Leon, and Jim Aleck Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father. Denise was a member of the Yakama Nation. (Yakama Nation Review, July 31, 2017)



WASHINGTON, Yakama Reservation Closed Area – A memorial service for JULIET SANDRA DILL, 15, was held Aug. 2, 2017 in Shaw & Sons Funeral Directors of Yakama, WA. Juliet passed away July 23, 2017. Juliet was born June 9, 2002 to Brian Dill and Denise Michell “Bunny” Aleck Heemsah. Juliet is survived by her father; grandmother, Stella Aleck; sister, Destiny Dill; great-grandmother, Margaret Gwinn; uncles, David Sr., Everett, Leon and Jim Aleck Jr. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Jim Aleck Sr. (Yakama Nation Review, July 31, 2017)



WASHINGTON, Toppenish – A private Dressing Service for ROSITA JIM WESLEY, 76, took place July 25, 2017 in the Valley Hill Funeral Home of Zillah, WA., before being transported to the Toppenish Longhouse for overnight religious services. Burial was July 26, 2017 in the Toppenish Creek Cemetery. Rosita passed away July 23, 2017. Rosita was born Aug. 20, 1940 to Howard and Maggie (Waters) Jim. Rosita is preceded in death by her parent; brothers, Lester Ray, Ronald Jim; and sister, Lucille Begay. Rosita served the Yakama Nation as a Yakama General Council Interpreter since 2000. (Yakama Nation Review, July 31, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Hayward - WILLIAM A. CARLEY, age 49, of LCO, passed away, July 23, 2017 at his home. William Alan Carley was born January 26, 1968 in Shell Lake, WI, to William and Mary (Gokey) Carley. Mass of Christian Burial was held July 27, 20117 at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Funeral Service in Hayward July 26, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Vala Quaderer-Carley; sons, James Wolfe, Brett Dennis Jr.; brothers, Edward Martin, Gerald Martin, Melvin Gasper, Donald Campbell; sisters, Julia Martin, Anita Begay; many nephews & nieces. William is preceded by his parents; grandparents, Byrl Carley, Irene Dennis, Frank Gokey and Mary Rufus-Gokey; brother, Alan Roy; sisters, LuAnn Martin, Linda Martin & Mary Sue Merrill; and best friend, Brett Dennis Sr.



WISCONSIN, Hayward - JACK J. LOUIS, NIIZHOOBINES “TWO BIRDS FLYING TOGETHER”, age 26, of Minneapolis, MN, passed away, July 26, 2017 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Tribal Funeral Rites will be held at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Big Drum Ceremonial Hall in Lac Courte Oreilles. Burial will be in Battle Point Cemetery in Sugar Point, MN. Jack James Louis was born July 14, 1991 in Minneapolis, MN, to Shawnie Louis and Frank Crandall. Jack is survived by his parents; daughters, Genesis Ann Louis, Finessa Lavey Louis; significant other, Venessa Blackdeer; grandmothers, Arlene Larson, Joanne Thunder; grandfathers, Jim Louis, Stoney Larson; great grandmother, Mary Stout; aunties, Rhieanna Larson, Denise Jordain, Melissa Quagon; uncles, Ahsinees Larson, Jonathan Reich, Leonard Quagon; many loved cousins, friends and family. Jack is preceded in death by his brother, Bic Dauphinias; grandfather, Jack Thompson; great grandfather, Walter “Porky” White; great grandmother, Dora Whipple; uncles, Ray Quagon, Doug Jordain; cousins, Ramanda LaMorie, Beckey Anderson.



WISCONSIN, Hayward - MARY E. PORRO, age 92, of Whitefish, passed away, July 26, 2017 at Hayward Health Services. Mary Elizabeth was born Feb. 5, 1925 in Stone Lake, WI, to John and Susan (Grover) Levake. A Memorial Service was held Aug. 7, 2017 at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward. Burial will be in Whitefish Cemetery. Mary is survived by her son, Edward (Sharon) Porro; daughter, Susan Porro; brother, Keith Levake; niece, Phyllis; nephews, Keith and Brian. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edmondo; brothers, Llewelyn, Philip & Stuart. Mary worked for Wright Aeronautical, Green Thumb for the LCO Tribe and was also a seamstress. Mary was a member of Whitefish Presbyterian Church.