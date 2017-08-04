Walking on as listed in the July 2017 NFIC Issue

ARIZONA, Chinle – A celebration of life for BERNICE LAYNE NAKAI-JACKSON was held June 16, 2017 at the Chinle Potter’s House Christian Center in Chinle. Burial followed at the Chinle community cemetery. Bernice passed away June 10, 2017 in Albuquerque.

Bernice is survived by her children’s father, Raymond Nakai; sons, Joshua Jordan Nakai and Nathaniel Raymond Nakai; brothers, Tommy R. Jackson Sr., Vernon L. Jackson Sr., and Danny R. Jackson; parents, Gene and Martha Jackson; and two grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother, Michael J. Jackson. Bernice graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degress in criminal justice. She also received a certification in education form the University of New Mexico. She also was awarded a master’s of are in educational leadership from Western New Mexico University and was a doctoral candidate in educational leadership from Arizona State University. She worked as kindergarten teacher, first grade teacher, assistant principal and acting executive director for Chinle Boarding School and principal for Mariano Lake Community School in Mariano, N.M. (Navajo Times, June 15, 2017)



ARIZONA, Fort Defiance – Funeral services for ERNEST BLACKGOAT, 70, of Old Coal Mine, N.M., were held June 19, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Mission in Fort Defiance, AZ. Interment followed at the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery. Ernest was born Feb. 27, 1947 in Tuba City, into the Tl’aashchi’i (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Ute. He passed away June 14, 2017, in Old Coal Mine. Ernest is survived by his sons, Ronald Blackgoat, Brian Nelson, and Olynn Tilden; daughters, Latanya, Ernestine, Latoya and Mayah Nelson; brother, Stenson Blackgoat; and 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosemary and Nayah Blackgoat. (Navajo Times, June 22, 2017)



ARIZONA, Cameron – Gravesite services for ALEX WILLIAMS, 55 of Cameron AZ were held June 26, 2017 at the Tachii’nii family plot. Alex was born Nov. 11, 1961 in Monument Valley, UT., into the Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Biih bitoodnii (Deer Spring Clan). Alex is survived by his son, Shaine Williams; daughter, Michelle Williams; brother, Lawrence Williams; sisters, Tianna Willie, Caroline Simpson, Elma Sutherland, Velma Perez, June Marie Wauneka, Maeta Beck, Linda Williams, Audrey Payton, and Verlene Henry; and three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Williams Jr. and Evelyn Crank Williams. (Navajo Times, June 22, 2017)



ARIZONA, St. Michaels – Funeral services for JERMIE NAKAI NEZ, 37 of St. Michaels, AZ., were held June 29, 2017 at the St. Michaels Mission Church. Burial followed in St. Michaels. Jermie was born May 27, 1980 in Gallup, into the Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Jermie passed away June 17, 2017 in Orlando, FL. Jermie is survived by his wife, Milena Marroquin; sons, Dallas and Austin Nez; parents, Thomas N. Nez and Hellen Keeto; brothers, Jerome, Jamie, and Alex Nez; sister, Margarita Nez; grandmother, Elizabeth Keeto; and grandparents, Tom N. and Mary J. Nez. Jermie is preceded in death his brother, Victor Keeto; and grandfather, Henry Keeto. Jermie worked in construction and as a roofer. (Navajo Times, June 29, 2017)



ARIZONA, Fort Defiance – Funeral services for BORIS CARLISLE NELSON, 52 of Fort Defiance were held June 26, 2017 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Fort Defiance. Interment followed in Fort Defiance. Boris was born July 30, 1964 in Shiprock. He passed away June 22, 2017 in Albuquerque. Boris is survived by his daughters, Ashley and Shawna Nelson; father, Tom Nelson Jr., and sister, Sonia Nelson. He is preceded in death by Vida Nelson. Boris attended DeVry University. (Navajo Times, June 29, 2017)



ARIZONA, Low Mountain – Funeral services for BEN YAZZIE, 76 were held July 1, 2017 at the Dine Wesleyan Community Church in Low Mountain, AZ. Interment followed at the Sunnyside Family Plot in Low Mountain. Ben was born May 25, 1941 in Low Mountain, into the Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Totsohnii ( Big Water Clan). His chei is Kinyaa’aanii ( Towering House Clan). Ben passed away June 27, 2017 in Low Mountain.

Ben is survived by his wife, Bette Yazzie; sons, Juluis, Cornelius, and Gregory Yazzie; daughter, Leann Wagner; and sisters, Marie Saltwater, Louise Sandoval, and Irene Draper. Ben was the pastor at Low Mountain Community Church. (Navajo Times, July 6, 2017)



ARIZONA, Cornfields – Graveside services for GERALDINE SUE HUBBARD, 49 of Sunrise AZ., were held June 30, 2017 at the Cornfields community cemetery in Cornfields, AZ. Geraldine was born Aug. 22, 1967 in Ganado, AZ., into the Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). Geraldine passed away June 23, 2017 in Flagstaff. Geraldine is survived by her husband, Franklin Hubbard; daughters, Jovanna Smith-Davila and Dorothy F. Hubbard; father, Dickie T. Smith; brother, Vann Smith; sisters, Karen and Sharon Smith; grandfather, Thomas Smith; and six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Violet Vann-Smith; and grandmother, Ruth Smith. (Navajo Times, July 6, 2017)



ARIZONA, Klagetoh – Funeral services for ANITA T. LEWIS, 59 of Ganado, AZ., were held July 11, 2017 at the St. Anne Mission in Klagetoh, AZ. Interment followed in Steamboat, AZ. Anita was born Oct. 25, 1957 in Ganado, into the Totsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan). Anita passed away July 8, 2017 in Gullap. Anita is survived by her husband, Delbert Lewis; daughters, Lisa Lewis Byjoe, Desirae and Athina Lewis; brothers, Frank and Jack Tapaha; sisters, Mary T. Kaskaske, Ilene Tapaha, and Rita T. Benally; and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marie Tapaha; and grandparents, Bernard and Tully H. Begay. Anita received an associate’s degree in accounting and was a homemaker. (Navajo Times, July 13, 2017)



ARIZONA, St. Michaels – Funeral services for DELPHINE DAMON WILLETO, 84 of Goatsprings, AZ., were held July 11, 2017 at the LDS Church in St. Michaels. Interment followed at the Damon Cemetery in Goatsprings. Delphine was born May 6, 1933, in Summit, AZ., into the Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for Hashtl’ishnii (Mud Clan). Delphine passed away July 7, 2017 in Fort Defiance. Delphine is survived by her son, John Willeto Jr.; daughter, Delores Bitsuie Brenner; and 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Willeto Sr.; and sons, Houston Damon and Chandler Bitsuie. Delphine attended College of Ganado and the University of New Mexico-Nursing. She was employed as a community health nurse at the Fort Defiance Indian Hospital for 40 years and was a sheep rancher her whole life. (Navajo Times, July 13, 2017)



ARIZONA, Fort Defiance – Funeral services for KARL LLOYD ATCITTY SR., of Fort Defiance were held July 10, 2017 at the Family Church in Fort Defiance. Interment followed at the Rainbow Ridge in Fort Defiance. Karl was born Aug. 8, 1986 in Fort Defiance, into the To’aheedliinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Ashiihi (Salt People Clan). Karl passed away July 3, 2017 in Fort Defiance. Karl is survived by his daughter, Jaden Atcitty; father, Karl Lloyd Atcitty Sr.; brothers, Melton Harvey, Kalvin and Brent Atcitty; sisters, Marissa Jones and Tamera Chase; and grandparents, Dan H. Atcitty and Betty Begay. He is preceded in death by his mother, Dylene Begay; brother, Sean Atcitty; uncles, Elwyn and Harlyn Begay; aunts, Corynthia D. Cleon and Carla Begay; grandmother, Lillian R. Atcitty; and grandfather, Marshall Begay Sr. (Navajo Times, July 13, 2017)



MINNESOTA, Cass Lake – ONITA (NITA) LEE OSBORN, 89, of Cass Lake passed away June 2, 2017 at home. A celebration of Nita’s life was held July 2, 2017 at the Osborn Family Home in Cass Lake. Nita’s family planted a memorial garden along a rock wall Nita built. Nita was born in Bemidji, MN on Feb. 16, 1928 to Lena and Angelo Desizlets. Nita is survived by her brothers, Ron (Peg), Glen (Gloria) Desizlets; children, Diana, Joe, Todd (Jill), Thomas, Ted (Vanessa) and Sharon; 21 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Nita moved to the Grand Rapids area in 1976 and began a career teaching her heritage as an Indian Culture Educator. (Anishinaabeg Today, July 5, 2017)



MINNESOTA, Naytahwaush – DANIELLE JAYLEN TERESE HANKS (BEAR BEAR), 25 passed away June 5, 2017 at home. Traditional Ojibwe services were held June 12, 2017 at the Naytahwaush Sports Complex until the funeral June 14, 2017. Interment followed at the family cemetery in Naytahwaush. Danielle was born in Detroit Lakes Apr. 24, 1992 to Susie Ballot and David Hanks. Danielle is survived by her parents; daughters, Leenah and Lylah Townsend and Lenayah Blue; significant other, Dustin Blue; sisters, Carissa (Brandon White), Shona and Gloria Hanks; brothers, Emil, Keith Hanks, Landen Russette; grandma, Rose Alverado; great-grandmother, Phyllis Bunker; her We’eh Kenn “grandpa Crabby” Mitchell; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte and Kelsey Hanks; first love, Tyler Townsend; grandparents, Dennis Jackson, Emil Ballot, Greg Kingbird, and Gloria and James Grandboise; great-grandfather, Glenn Bunker; uncle, James “Son-son” Hanks; great uncles, Kelly and Dicky Bunker, Clifford, Dale and Manney Hanks; and great-aunt, Kathy Kier. Daniell was also known as Zhawaano Binesii (Southern Thunderbird) in Ojibwe and Tuuqluk in Inupiaq. She was active with Ojibwe ceremonies and powwow. She was an exceptional Jingle Dress dancer. She held many titles for royalty, representing both the Naytahwaush Community and the White Earth Reservation. (Anishinaabeg Today, July 5, 2017)



MINNESOTA, Mahnomen – MARVIN “MINKS” JOHNSON, 89, passed away June 10, 2017 at the Mahnomen Health Center Nursing Home. Mass of Christian Burial was held June 17, 2017 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment followed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaulieu. Marvin was born Mar. 27, 1928 to Frank and Lena (Fairbanks) Johnson. Marvin is survived by his sons, Doug (Mar-D), Dean (Sharon), Dan “Zeke” (Amy McCune), and Dewey (Heidi); daughter, Darcy Johnson (Ross Schulstad); grandchildren, Nicole, Destiny, Kari, David, Jake, Michelle, Jeremy, Lance and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Neil, Nathan, Evan, Josh, Donavon, Bennett, Lawson, Ledger, Preston, Alexander, Aubrey, Reese, Amelia and Larkin; great-great-granddaughter, Emily; special friend and companion, Pat Collison; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anastasia “Tooty” Johnson; parents; brothers, John, Carl, Evertte, Francis and Bill; and sisters, Carol Bement and Ione Johnson. Marvin joined the United States Navy at age 17. He served in the Pacific. He worked as a baker and butcher and then in 1950 worked for the St. Michael’s Parish at the church, school, priests house, and sisters house as a custodian and drove school bus. He volunteered as Eucharistic Minister, lector, usher, alter server, sang in the choir and taught catechism for 25 years. He also took care of the cemetery and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 60+ years. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, White Earth Veterans Association, Mahnomen Historical Society and Foresters. (Anishinaabeg Today, July 5, 2017)



MINNESOTA, Mahnomen – AURIA JOLEEN FAIRBANKS, passed away June 4, 2017 at the Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes. Memorial services were held June 16 at the Sports Complex in Naytahwaush. Interment at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Naytahwaush. Auria was born June 4, 2017 to Jazmine Leslie and Avery Fairbanks. Aurie is survived by her parents; brother, Harley; sisters, Jayda and Kayleen; grandparents, Jessi Gagnon, Hawk LaFriniere, Terri Fairbanks and Tracy Zornes; “Greatest” aunt, Joleen Gagnon; and numerous aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her great grandparent, Stella Leslie, Kenny “Beans” and Bonnie LaFriniere and Spencer Fairbanks. (Anishinaabeg Today, July 5, 2017)



MINNESOTA, Twin Valley – LADONNA THOMPSON, 80, passed away June 13, 2017 at Essentia Hospital in Ada, MN. A funeral service was held June 16, 2017 at Aspeland Lutheran Church in Flom. LaDonna was born May 5, 1937 at Fort Peck MT. She was adopted by Ole and Alice (Tomtengen) Hadland as an infant. LaDonna is survived by sons, Jerri (Dove), Jim (Karen), and Jeff (Tiffany); special friend, Melvin Maha; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Thompson, parents; children, Sonja, Cheryl and Cherrie, and two stillborn sons, and grandson, Jeremy. LaDonna worked in the Flom Café and then as a TMA at the Valley Nursing Home for 32 years. She was an active member of the Aspelund Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, held offices with the Ladies Aid. (Anishinaabeg Today, July 5, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Grants, - Memorial services for AUSTIN MILLIKEN, 81 of Thoreau, N.M. were held June 10, 2017 at the Compassion Mortuary in Grants, N.M. A Celebration of Life followed at Thoreau High School. Austin was born Feb. 11, 1936 in Murrieta, OK., to Horace Clifton and Carrie (Hughes) Milliken. He passed away May 30, 2017. Horace is survived by is wife, Virginia (Redd) Milliken; children, Vivian Grantz (Jim Colton), Shelia (Ronald) Willie, Angie Milliken, Cynthia (James) Asbury, and George (Rhonda) Milliken; sisters, Jerry Arnold and Jean Searles; 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many others. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tommy and Dick Milliken; sister, Rosie Vaughn; and four grandsons. Horace attended Eastern Oklahoma College and Oklahoma State College where he graduated and received his teaching degree in health and physical. He worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for 32 years where was a teacher, coach and a mentor. (Navajo Times, June 15, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Funeral services for EFFIE MAE CURTIS, 87 of Crystal, N.M., were held June 24, 2017 at the Grace Bible Church in Gallup. Burial followed in Crystal. Effie was born May 12, 1930 in Fort Defiance. She passed away June 14, 2017, in Gallup. Effie is survived by her daughter, Val Peywa; sister, Leah Beyal; and four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Effie worked for Gallup Indian Medical Center as a switchboard operator, NFPI and for the Navajo Tribe. (Navajo Times, June 22, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Farmington – A rosary for RENA LOUISE TELLER, 79 of Apache, AZ., was held July 7, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Farmington. Mass of Christian burial was July 8, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish. Rena’s ashes were placed in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Farmington. Rena was born Mar. 2, 1938 in Rehoboth, N.M., to Kent and Hilda Teller, born for Naasht’ezhi Dine’e. She passed away June 10, 2017 at The Villas in Mesa, AZ. Rena is survived by her son, Christopher (Earlphia) Teller; daughters, Donnell (Rik) Hnat, Tracey (John) Phoenix-Lyons, and Harriet Talk; stepchildren, Gilbert Atcitty, Nadine Norberto, Leonard Atcitty, and Hughetta Atcitty-Don; sisters, Rosh (Lloyd) Fredericks, Jerri (Dugan) LeBeaux, and Claudine Teller; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Atcitty Begay; parents; brother, Vernon Teller; and grandparents, John and Elizabeth Belone. Rena received a master’s degree in education fro the University of New Mexico and had started her doctorate. She worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for over 35 years and she also worked with the Family and Child Education program. (Navajo Times, June 22, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Funeral services for JUANITA K. BENALLY, 78 were held June 29, 2017 at the Rollie Mortuary Chapel in Gallup. Burial followed at the Sunset Cemetery in Gallup. Juanita was born Dec. 17, 1938, into the Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms Clan), born for Tabaaha (Water’s Edge Clan). Juanita passed away June 26m 2017. Juanita is survived by her daughter, Angelita S. Benally; son, Delbert D. Benally; sister, Carol Begay; and six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Benally; mother, Sylvia Arviso Brown; brother, Douglas Tsosie; sister, Loretta Brown Tso; grandparents, Annie Arviso and Phillip Brown. Juanita received a master’s degree in bilingual and multicultural education from the University of New Mexico. She worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and as an elementary teacher with the Bureau of Indian Education of Wingate Elementary School. Juanita was appointed to the Navajo Nation Board of Education and was a member of the National Indian Education Association. She was the recipient of the Navajo Nation Gold and Silver Awards in Education. She was a livestock cattle rancher, jewelry designer, Navajo weaver, and oil painter. (Navajo Times, June 29, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Rosary and funeral services for PETERSON BECENTI YAZZIE, 67 were held July 6, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Burial followed at the family plot in Tohatchi, N.M. Peterson was born July 10, 1949 in Tohatchi, into the Tl’ogi (Weaver-Zia Clan), born for Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). His nali is Naasht’ezhi dine’e (Zuni); chei is Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water). Peterson passed away July 2, 2017 in Tohatchi. Peterson is survived by his wife, Isabelle Sue Yazzie; son, Blaine B. Yazzie; daughters, Patricia Chee, Michelle Yazzie, Tara F. Yazzie, and Shawna Toledo; sister, Priscilla Duncan; and brothers, Nelson B. Yazzie, Herman B. Yazzie, Johnny B. Badonie, and Tommy B. Badonie. He is preceded in death by his mother, Faye Allison Yazzie; father, Tom Becenti Yazzie; and grandson, Tylor Adam Chee. Peterson attended the University of New Mexico in Albrquerque. He was employed with the Navajo Nation Food Distribution and Arizona Dept. of Economic Security, coordinator at Tohatchi Chapter, Navajo Nation Council delegate, Independent Business Prepaid Legal Services, and an interim Navajo Nation Council delegate. (Navajo Times, July 6, 2017)



WASHINGTON, Tulalip – Funeral services for LEVI DAVID ALECK, 81 of Marysville WA., were held July 11, 2017 at the Tulalip Gym. Burial followed at the Mission Beach Cemetery. Levi was born Apr. 21, 1936 in Mill Bay, B.C., Canada to Edmond and Sara Aleck. Levi is survived by his wife, Margaret Aleck; children, Tony Aleck, Beverly Hobart, Chrissy Aleck, Mary Aleck, and Levi Aleck Jr.; 21 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frankie; son, Joe Aleck, Sr.; granddaughters, Crystal Aleck and Hope Jimicum; five infants- four boys and one girl; and great grandson, Markel Aleck. (dx lilap syacab, July 19, 2017)



WASHINGTON, Tulalip – Services for PETER RAY WOODS, 47 of Everett, WA., were held July 12, 2017 at Schaefer-Shipman. Burial followed at Mission Beach Cemetery. Peter passed away July 5, 2017. Peter was born May 2, 1970 in Everett to James and Catherine Woods. Peter is survived by his children, Shatona, Brandon, Isaiah, and Marley Woods; siblings, Janie, Larry, Kevin and Tim Woods; five grandchildren, Amiah Woods, Samariana Wright, Bailey Powers, Russel Woods, and Tealyn Powers. He is preceded in death by his parents. (dx lilap syacab, July 19, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Hayward - ROGER A. MUSTACHE SR., age 50, passed away June 14, 2017 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City, MI. Mass of Christian Burial was held June 19, 2017 at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Burial followed in St. Francis Cemetery. Roger Allen Mustache was born Nov. 4, 1966 in Hayward, WI, to LeRoy Mustache and Annette Gokey. He is survived by his sons, Roger Mustache Jr., LeRoy Mustache, Korey Smith; brother, Ronald Gokey. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, LeRoy Mustache.



WISCONSIN, Hayward - RONNIE R. RUSK, age 65, of Whitefish, passed away July 5, 2017 at his home. The Funeral Service was held July 10, 2017 at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward. Burial was in Whitefish Cemetery. Ronnie Robert Rusk was born June 29, 1952 in Hayward to John and Eunice (Mewhorter) Rusk. He is survived by his daughters, Angela (John) Johnson, Rhonda “Dolly” Rusk; grandsons, Cody and Jared Carley, Edison Johnson; brother, Richard Rusk; sisters, Carole Wielgot, Renee Rusk, Lori (Russ) Warwick; and several nieces, nephews and his loyal dog CJ. Ronnie is also survived by his special friend Elaine DeBrot. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, John, Russell, Gerald, Robin and Rudy Rusk; sisters, Wendy Lou and Alveretta; granddaughter, Johnna; nephews, Derreck Paull and John Rusk; and niece, Nichole Rusk. Ronnie worked for LCO Development for the past 40+ years.



WISCONSIN, Oneida – VERNON J. SKENANDORE SR., 83 passed away June 8, 2017 at home. Funeral service was held at Oneida Methodist Church with military rites. Vernon was born Apr. 7, 1934 to William and Florence (Metoxen) Skenandore. Vernon is survived by his children, Robin Doyen, Matilda Godfrey, Christiana Skenandore, Lila (Randy) Denny, Viola Skenandore, and Vernon J. Skenandore Jr.; 22 grandchildren, 5 siblings and members of Violets family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Violet (Skenandore) Williams; parents; grandson, Sonny and nephew Jamie “Chief” Williams. Vernon was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as a medic. He worked at the shipyards in Sturgeon Bay as a welder for many years. (Kalihwisaks, June 15, 2017)

WISCONSIN, Oneida – RODGER D. DENNY, 55, formerly of Sheboygan passed away June 2, 2017. Private family services were held. Rodger was born in 1962 to Raymond and Alice (Cornelius) Denny. Rodger is survived by his daughter, Noelle Metoxen; siblings, Ronald (Debbie) Denny, Karen Schultz, Randall (Lila) Denny, Rick Denny, Roy (Amy) Denny, Kelly (Sam) Spruce, and special friend Rosie Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kolleen Denny. (Kalihwisaks, June 15, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Oneida – EARL JACOB SKENANDORE, 85 passed away May 29, 2017 at Marquette General Hospital. A private service was held at a later date. Earl was born Apr. 9, 1932 in Oneida to Zachariah and Lillian Mae Skenandore. Earl is survived by his son, Paul (Tina) Skenandore; two grandchildren, Jacob and Logan; and 3 siblings, Kenny, Carol and Lorraine. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nada (Marundee) Skenandore; and three siblings. (Kalihwisaks, June 15, 2017)



A service and celebration of life for JOSEPH FIRECROW JR., NORTHERN CHEYENNE FLUTE MAN, was held July 15, 2017. Burial was private. Joseph passed away July 11, 2017. Joe was born in Crow Agency, Montana on Mar. 29, 1959 to Joseph Firecrow Sr. and Elva Stands in Timber. Joseph is survived by his wife, Joann Moore; children, Brandon, Karrie, Joseph III, Damian and Jared; grandchildren, Dylan, Sylvia and Genevieve; siblings, Josephine, Alvina, Ron, Jon and Ivan; foster Mother, Marrue Simmons; mother in law, Joyce Cartelli; foster siblings, many nieces, nephews and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; foster father, Boyd K. Simmons; father in law; Carmen Cartelli; and siblings, Ira, Sheila, Marian, and Louella. Joe was an accomplished flute man, and he was gifted and highly sought after for the flutes that he made by hand through the wood that spoke to him. Feeling it a duty, Joe made sure to maintain and record his heritage through his music of both family and tribal songs. He added himself into his music to make sure their traditions would be kept alive for those who are to come. His accomplishments include being a Grammy Award Winner, 7-time Native American Music Award Winner, and NAMA Lifetime Achievement Award, and other awards in excellence for his gift and craft.

Joe’s gifts and talents are able to be seen not only through the materials of his world, but through the spirit of nature which was always so important to him. Anyone who was ever around Joe could not help but smile when he spoke or played. Anytime that he smiled, you had to. His love of life was simply contagious. Joe truly transformed nature into music and had a very loving and compassionate soul which always exuded a positive influence even when just talking with him. Joseph loved fly fishing, downhill skiing and the Buffalo Bills. He shared a love of the UConn Huskies with Joann and always glowed when he was preforming and sharing his Native American Culture with anyone who was interested. He was a very humble man who had music simply flow through his flute sharing his soul through his talents. His generosity showed in all that he did working with children and performing in every school he was allowed.