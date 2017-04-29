Walking on as listed in April 2017 NFIC

Arizona, Klagetoh – Funeral services for Mae Lucy Dennison, 84, of Klagetoh, were held Mar. 14, 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Klagetoh. Interment followed at the Klagetoh community cemetery. Mae was born July 22, 1933, in Klagetoh, into the Tabaaha (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Tsenjikini (Cliff Dwellers People Clan). She passed away Mar. 9, 2017.

Mae is survived by her husband, Lewis Dennison; sons, Jerome and Tyrone Dennison; brothers, Herman Tom and Albert Tom; sisters, Mary Yazzie, Carleta Tom and Lilly Redsteer; grandparents, Charlet Boyd and Astisan Tsezinmazi; and two grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Kee Tom; mother, Alkehasbah Tom; and brothers, Herbert Tom and Jonah Tom. She taught in Leupp. (Navajo Times, March 16, 2017)



Arizona, Coalmine Canyon – Graveside service for Jerry Williams, 58, of Tuba City, were held Mar. 15, 2017 at the Coalmine community cemetery in Coalmine Canyon, AZ. Jerry was born Jan. 30, 1959, in Tuba City, into the Kinyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tse deeshgizhnii (Rock Gap Clan). He passed away Mar. 3, 2017 in Black Mesa.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Jason, Roedell and Thurstyn Williams; daughter, Latanya Williams; sisters, Anna Williams, Jean Horsen, Ella Wauneka, Diana Williams, LaDawn Yazzie, Selena Smith, Arlene Mitchell, and Caroline Morris; and three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Zonnie Williams; Harry Selaw, Roger, and Jefferson Williams.

Jerry was a self taught electrician, plumber, carpenter, ironworker, ranch hand, and maintenance at Linville’s Coin-Op Laundromat in Kayenta. (Navajo Times, March 16, 2017)



Arizona, Flagstaff – Funeral services for Dollie L. Beaver, 88, of Leupp, AZ., were held Mar. 20, 2017 at the Norvel Owens Morturary in Flagstaff. Interment followDed at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff. Dollie was born Apr. 11, 1928, in Leupp, into the To’aheedliinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). Dollie passed away Mar. 17, 2017, in Phoenix.

Dollie is survived by her children, Marlene Smith, Janie Brown, Allison June, Ellen George, Alden June, and Dolly Beaver; sister, Delores McCabe; adopted brother, Jimmie Wilson; and 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim Long and Mary Wilson; husband, William T. Beaver; sister, Helen George; and brother, Wayne Long.

Dollie attended Las Vegas College, Las Vegas N.M., for one year and was a welfare caseworker for over 20 years on the Navajo Reservation. (Navajo Times, March 23, 2017)



Arizona, Winslow – Funeral services for Hilda Chase were held Mar. 23, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Winslow. Burial followed at the Desert View Cemetery. Hilda was born Nov. 29, 1921, at Seba Dalkai Mountain. Hilda passed away Mar. 19, 2017. Of her four siblings, Hilda is survived by one sister and many nieces and nephews; seven of eight children; 23 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

After Hilda married Harry Chase Sr., she worked for the Wessons who owned and operated the Leupp Corner Trading Post. In 1954, she and her husband ministered the gospel at Canyon Diablo, Finger Point, Teesto, and Dilcon. (Navajo Times, March 23, 2017).



Arizona, Tuba City – Funeral services for Albert D. Begay, 81, were held Mar. 25, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Tuba City. Interment followed at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Camp Navajo in Bellemont, AZ. Albert was born into the Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). His nali is half Tachii’nii and half French; chei’s clan is not known. He passed away Mar. 21, 2017, in Tuba City.

Albert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Begay; nine children; 11 siblings, and extended family. Albert joined the U.S. Navy and served in combat. (Navajo times, March 30, 2017)



Minnesota, Aazhoomoog - Larry “Amik” Smallwood, age 69, passed away on April 11, 2017 unexpectedly at Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Larry was born on January 13, 1948 in Washington, D.C. to Ernest and Nancy (Clark) Smallwood. He was a great teacher of the Ojibwe language and culture. Larry loved to spend time with his family and friends.

Larry is preceded in death by his sons, Larry Smallwood, Jr., Shane Neadeau; Pete and Mary Nickaboine; his parents, Ernest Smallwood, Nancy Clark; and his brother, Bradley Roache.

Larry is survived by his wife, Angila; his children, Kevin (Sandra) White; Shannon (Maurice) Smallwood, Aaron Day, Karla Smallwood, Dino (Iliana) Smallwood, Stacy (Nicola) Archambault, Eli Staples, Falon Jackson, Niki (Chris) Waltz, Justin (Candace) Downwind, Dennis Smallwood; his adopted children, Terry, Chad, Crystal, Jodie, Sherry, Xavier, Donny; 45 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; his sisters Nancy (Jeff) Wood, Deb Morrison; his adopted sisters; his cousins; many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on April 15, 2017 at the Aazhoomog Community Center.



New Mexico, Rehoboth – Funeral services for Officer Houston James Largo, 27, were held Mar. 16, 2017, in Rehoboth. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup. Officer Largo was born July 28, 1989, in Gallup, into the Ashiihi (Salt People Clan), born for Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan). His nali is Tl’ogi (Weaver-Zia); chei is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People). He passed away Mar. 12, 2017, in Albuquerque.

Officer Largo is survived by his mother, Maggie Charley; father, Albert Largo; sister, Tamarra Largo; and brothers, Alvin and Roland Largo. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Fannie C. Smith; nephew, Alvin Largo Jr.; grandparents, Grace and Tony Vandever; and grandfather, James Largo Sr.

He was also employed with the Navajo Nation Police Dept. and received the Lifesaving Award and 2016 Indian Country Officer of the Year. He received many other distinguishable awards as a law enforcement officer. (Navajo Times, March 16, 2017)



New Mexico, Farmington – A public viewing for Alex Lewis, 88, of Hogback, N.M.., was held Mar. 10, 2017 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington, followed by a private family burial. A public memorial took place Mar. 11, at the Calvary Chapel in Farmington. Alex was born Dec. 20, 1928, in Hogback, to Edith Lapahie and H.B. Lewis. He passed away Mar. 3, 2017, in Albuquerque.

Alex is survived by his sons, Keevin and Dan; sister, Jane Lewis; and daughter-in-law, Jo Lynn Gentry; and granddaughter, Landry Alexis Lewis. He is preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Charles; and sister, Virginia Devore.

Alex graduated from Haskell Institute in Lawrence, KS., in 1949, received an associate’s degree from Cerritos College in Norwalk, CA. Alex and Amelia supported several Native American Christian outreach ministries in California. He provided life lessons and Bible teachings to inmates of San Jaun County Adult Detention Center in Farmington. (Navajo Times, March 16, 2017)



New Mexico – Funeral services for Shirley Ann Bowman, 68, were held March 13, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gallup. Interment followed in Tohatchi. Shirley was born Feb. 25, 1949, in Rehoboth, into the Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms Clan). Her nali is Todich’li’nii (Bitter Water); chei is Ashihi (Salt People). She passed away Mar. 8, 2017, in Crownpoint.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Debbie L. Begay; and sons, Charley H. Begay Jr., Hagan H. Begay and Derek H. Begay.

Shirley attended Western University in Silver City, N.M., University of New Mexico-Gallup Branch and Dine College in Tsaile, AZ. Shirley was employed with the Gallup Independant newspaper, Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington D.C, teacher assistant at Chuska Boarding School in Tohatchi, Navajo/cultural teacher at Crownpoint Community School, language/cultural teacher at Dine College-Crownpoint, Navajo language professor at Navajo at Navajo Technical University, Highlands University, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Duke University, University of New Mexico, Harrisburg University, and University of Southern California - Berkeley. (Navajo Times, March 16, 2017)



New Mexico, Taos – A public memorial celebration for Dr. Loretta Ortiz y Pino, 63, was held Mar. 26, 2017, at the Sagebrush Inn Conference Center in Taos, N.M. Loretta was born in Santa Fe. She passed away at home Feb. 28, 2017.

Loretta is survived by her wife, Melissa Kennelly; siblings, Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino (Donna Bruzzese), Louise Stevenson, Michael Ortiz y Pino, Roberta White and Paul Ortiz y Pino (Jana); 14 nieces and nephews; over 30 great-nieces and great-nephews; and extended family of nieces and nephews through Callie and Melissa. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro Ortiz y Pino and Evangeline Ortiz y Pino (Blanchard); her former partner, Callie Williams.

Loretta earned her undergraduate degree form the University of New Mexico and her M.D. from Stanford. She completed her pediatric residency at the University of Colorado, Denver, served as a pediatrician with IHS on the Navajo Reservation in Shiprock. In 1991 she moved to Taos and joined and eventually co-owned with Dr. Charlie Anderson in his pediatric practice, Taoa Clinic for Children and Youth. She also was a consultant pediatrician at the Taos-Picuris Indian Health Center. She served as Holy Cross Hospital’s chief medical officer, where she was the director of the integrative CARE team. She served on many boards and committees. (Navajo Times, March 16, 2017)



New Mexico, Gallup – Funeral services for Oscar E. Merrill, 78, were held Mar. 17, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Interment followed at the family plot. Oscar was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Two Wells, into the Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms Clan), born for Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan). His nali is Dibelzhini (Black Sheep); chei is Kinyaa’aanii (Towering House). He passed away Mar. 13, 2017, in Albuquerque.

Oscar is survived by his wife, Maxine; children, Clarice Merrill, Cheryl Sanchez, Clorinda Merrill, Carol Persinger, and Oscar Merrill Jr.; sisters, Hasbah Benally, Helen Burbank, Mary Tomiche, Julia Haley, and Marilyn Towery; six stepsisters, three stepbrothers, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Tom Chee Sr.; mother, Tanabah Benallie; stepmother, Marie Skeet; and brothers, Peter and Jones Chee. Oscar was an electrical contractor and owner of Merrill’s Electric. (Navajo Times, March 16, 2017)



New Mexico, Gallup – Funeral services for Sharon Dela Richards, 82, were held Mar. 21, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Gallup. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial in Gallup. Sharon was born July 18, 1934, in Peru, NE. She passed away Mar. 16, 2017, in Gallup.

Sharon is survived by her spouse, Ivan Stearns; daughter, Sharol L. Richards; and sons, Steven M. Richards and Ralph A. Richards.

Sharon was councilor for the City of Gallup, McKinley County commissioner, president of Gallup Chamber of Commerce, and owner/operator of Earl’s Family Restaurant. (Navajo Times, March 16, 2017)



New Mexico, Newcomb – A memorial service for Wilford “Wil” Yazzie was held Mar. 11, 2017 at the Newcomb Assembly of God in Newcomb. Interment took place Mar. 8, 2017 at the Newcomb community cemetery. Wil was born Feb. 22, 1946, in Phoenix. He passed away Mar. 6, 2017.

Wil is survived by his wife, Linda; brothers, Chester and Tony Yazzie; and sister, Victoria Yazzie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnson and Edna Chee Yazzie; brother, Milton (“Steve”) Yazzie; and sister, Helen Yazzie.

Wil received a degree in social work from the University of Cincinnati. Wil founded social programs for Native Americans in California and acted in movies, television, and commercials. He wrote a book, “Total Pardon: An Extraordinary Love Story”. (Navajo Times, March 16, 2017)



New Mexico, Gallup – Funeral services for Pat Smith, 87, were held Mar. 16, 2017 at the Rollie Morturary Chapel in Gallup. Burial will follow at the family plot at Charley’s residence in Lupton, AZ. Pat was born May 17, 1929, in Lupton, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Sheep Clan). Her nali is Naakai dine’e (Mexican); chei is Honaghaahnii (One-walks-around). Pat passed away Mar. 10, 2017, at the Gallup Indian Medical Center.

Pat is survived by his son, Benny Smith; and daughter, Patsy Myers. She is preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Smith; and siblings, Roy, Emma, Leroy Smith, Mary Jane Charley, and Betty Smith Yazzie. (Navajo Times, March 16, 2017)



New Mexico, Tohatchi – Funeral services for Darrell Morris, 59, were held Mar. 24, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tohatchi. Interment followed at the Lone Pine Cemetery. Darrell was born Nov. 27, 1957, in Crownpoint, into the To’aheedliinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). Darrell passed away Mar. 19, 2017, in Mexican Springs.

Darrell is survived by his mother, Besseie M. Morris; sons, Eric and Joseph Morris; brother, Leonardo Morris; and sisters, Deborah Chavez, Verna Morris, and Delphine Shupla. He is preceded in death by his brother, Edmund Morris; father, Leo R. Morris; aunts, Betty Nez and Gladys Pinto; and uncles, James, Paul, Freddie, and Reginald Morris. Darrell served in the U.S. Army. (Navajo Times, March 30, 2017)



Washington, Everett – Funeral services for Neil Vincent LeClaire, 82, were held Mar. 20, 2017, at the Tulalip Gym. Burial followed at the Mission Beach Cemetery. Neil passed away Mar. 13, 2017. Neil was born Mar. 25, 1934 in Tulalip, WA.

Neil is survived by his wife, Sharon (Greenhalgh) LeClaire; children, Chistopher (Linda) LeClaire and Michelle LeClaire; step-children, Troy (Amy) Greenhalgh and Cari (Rob) Dahl; and grandchildren, McKenna, Eli, Greyson Dahl and Shelby Greenhalgh; half siblings, David Daniel Spencer Sr., Robert Spencer, Charles Spencer, Mildred Spencer and Vivian Spencer; and cousins, Donald “Penoke” Hatch Jr., Ilene (Chuck) James, Cynie (Max) McGee, and Sally Prouty. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln Napoleon LeClaire and Martha “Mamie” Alma (Hatch) LeClaire; his first wife, Colleen Jean (Simons) LeClaire; and additional family and friends.

Neil served in the Army (Korea) from 1956-1958. He worked for Weyerhaeuser Mills as a Journeyman Electrician. (dx lilap syacab, March 29, 2017)

Washington, Tulalip – Jennifer Violet “Jen-Jen” Fryberg, 24, of Tulalip WA, passed away. Jennifer was born Sep. 16, 1992 in Everett WA to Dean “Diz” Fryberg and Kathryn Cavender. Visitation at Schaefer-Shipman and interfaith service at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral Services were held Mar. 17, 2017 at the Tulalip Gym and burial followed at Mission Beach.

Jennifer is survived by her parents; siblings, David (June) Caven-dar, Michael Thompson, Joshua (Danielle) Fryberg, Ashley Harrison, J.D. Fryberg, Danika (Aurelia Keo) Hatch-Aguilar, Deanne Fryberg, Trevor (Cassandra Jimicum) Fryberg, Rocky (Stephanie) Harrison, Tabatha Fagundas, and Nate Hatch; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Jennifer attended Northwest Indian College where she studied the Lashootseed language. (dx lilap syacab, March 22, 2017)



Washington, Tulalip – Funeral services for Victor D. Nelson Sr. of Tulalip were held Mar. 24, 2017 at the Tulalip Gym. Burial followed at Mission Beach Cemetery. Victor passed away Mar. 19, 2017. Victor was born in Tacoma WA., on Aug. 25, 1956, to Thomas and Fuiko Nelson.

Victor is survived by his wife, Jodi Nelson; son, Jason (Corey) Nelson, wife, Betty; children, Natasha Clark, Layla (Myron) Fryberg and Victor Nelson Jr.; special niece (daughter) Jeanifer (Lupe) Flores; siblings, Robert, William and Debra Nelson; father-in-law, Walter P. Steinbach; seven sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; many nieces and nephews; and numerous grandnephews and grand-nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas and Patrick (Pickle) Nelson; mother-in-law, Josephine M. Landert Steinbach; and one grandchild, Mikyla. (dx lilap syacab, April 5, 2017)



Washington, Tulalip – Funeral services for Mary Jane Jack, 75, of Tulalip, were held Mar. 22, 2017 at the Tulalip Gym. Burial followed at Mission Beach Cemetery. Mary passed away Mar. 17, 2017. Mary was born Feb. 3, 1942 in Darrington, WA., to Jackson Harvey and Jessie Tommy.

Mary is survived by her children, Rainey (Melissa) Jack Sr., Anderson Jack, Virginia (Matthew Charlie Sr.) Jack, and Timothy Jack; sister, Rosie Kempf; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Windy Jack; sons, Peter Jack, Peter Jack II, and Hohn Harvey Jack; and siblings, Helen Pierce, Violet Napoleon, Sally Moses, Paul Harvey and Casper Harvey.

Mary was a master weaver, bead worker and knitter. She worked at the Hatchery and Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. She was a teacher of Lushootseed language for the Sauk-Suiattle. (dx lilap syacab, April 5, 2017)



Wisconsin, Portage – Patricia Lynn (Jarrett) Raimer aka Patti, 70 passed away on Sunday March 19, 2017 with her family by her side.

Patti was an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in North Dakota. Her Ojibwe name was Zhooniyaawaabikbinesikwe (Silver Bird). She was born on October 16, 1946 in Oxford, WI to Luben and Kathleen (Dionne) Jarrett.

Before retiring, Patti was employed for over 20 years with St. Vincent de Paul. .

Patti had a huge passion for singing and gardening. She enjoyed camping, fish frys and antiquing. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family on holidays, birthdays and just weekend cookouts.

Patricia is survived by her mother, Kathleen Blanche (Dionne) Armson; daughters, Kelly (Pete) Linde and Kimberlie Acosta; sons, Michael Kutz, Daniel Kutz, Rick Kutz and Jon (Michelle) Kutz; sisters, Barbara Gustin and Charlotte (Marvin) Paul; brothers, Raymond Jarrett, Henry Armson and Yogi (Kathy) Jarrett; stepsister, Gloria Krammer; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; her best friend Judy Vanhorn.

Patricia is preceded in death by her grandparents; daughter, Wendy Jean (Kutz) McKee; father and step-mother, Luben and Henrietta Jarrett; step-father, Graham Armson; brother, Duane Jarrett; brother-in-law, David Gustin; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Kutz.

A celebration of life took place on April 2, 2017, from 11am – 2pm at the Kratz Funeral Home at 302 East Conant St., Portage, WI.





Wisconsin, Hayward - Chanda N. Isham, Ananagoowikwe “Star Woman”, 32, of LCO, passed away Mar. 19, 2017 at her home. Chanda Nichole Isham was born Feb. 21, 1985 in Hayward, WI, to Jacqueline Bennett and Benjamin Isham. Tribal Funeral Rites were held March 26, 2017 at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward.

Chanda is survived by her parents;, Jacqueline (Barry LaRonge Jr.) Bennett; and Benjamin Isham Sr.; brother, Ben Isham Jr.; sisters, Krystal Isham, Jasmine LaRonge, Shayla Isham, Autumn Isham; nephews & nieces, Terriann Quaderer, Cali Quaderer, Cody Quaderer, Tyrus Isham & Dominic LaRonge; grandparents, Kathryn King & Barb Isham; aunts & uncles, Merlyn Bennett, Andy Bennett, Danielle Carley, Jerimiah King, Karen Anderson & Paul Isham. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Edgar Dale Isham & Harold J. King; uncles, Louis Bennett, Jay Bennett; aunt Terri Isham.

Chanda received her Associate of Science Degree from LCO Community College. She was a published poet, writer, musician and an artist.



Wisconsin, Chippewa Falls - Leonard C. Hopp, “Kipper”, Ogimaa Binesi, 38, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away Mar. 19, 2017. Leonard was born Jan. 2, 1979 in Minneapolis, MN, to Leonard Quaderer and Delores Gougé. A Memorial Gathering was held Mar. 27, 2017 at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward, with Tribal Rites.

Leonard is survived by his mother, Delores; brothers, Ray Hopp & Roy Hopp; sister, Lori Gougé, Ruby Hopp, Crystal Hopp & Alicia Doup; many nephews, nieces, great nephews & nieces. Kipper was preceded in death by his father, Leonard; sister, Heidi Gougé; niece, Jasmine Belisle.

Kip had a strong love for his very large family which included seven siblings, lots of aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was born into this world as his mother’s first born son. They had a very special close bond.



Wisconsin, Green Bay – Rev. Earl L. Smith, 72, passed away Mar. 11, 2017. Earl was born Apr. 13, 1944 in Manitowoc to Earl and Elizabeth (Archiquette) Smith. Visitation for family and friends was Mar. 16, 2017 at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory followed by the Oneida Hymn Singers and a prayer service. Visitation and funeral services were Mar. 17, 2017 at Christ Alone Church. Burial with Military Honors followed the service in the Oneida Methodist Cemetery.

Earl is survived by his wife, Sarah; children, Earl W. (Jodi) Smith, Michelle (Derrick) Gordon; grandchildren, Tena Smith, Summer Gordon, Derrick Gordon Jr., and Braydon Gordon; brothers and sisters, Karen Skenandore, Judy Matthews, Muriel (Gaylord) Process, Gary Smith (Cheryl Eis), Stanley (Linda) Smith, Darryl Smith, Elizabeth (Richard) Kramer, Lewellyn (Joannie) Smith, Susan (Matthew) Loch, Larry (Donna) Smith, and Chrystal Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bradley Smith.

Earl served for 12 years in Naval Reserves and U.S Air Force and the Army Reserves. He was a member of the Wisconsin Indian Veterans Association, Oneida Chapter. Earl enjoyed singing with the Oneida Hymn Singers. Earl graduated from Brown Institute – Radio & Television Broadcasting School, Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Northwestern College, Orange City, IA with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religion and Western Theological Seminary, Holland, MI with a Masters of Divinity. While a seminary student he pastored the Comanche Reformed Church in Lawton, OK for two years. (Kalihwisaks, March 16, 2017)



Wisconsin, Bowler – Roberta J. Ninham, 74, passed away Mar. 7, 2017. Roberta was born Mar. 11, 1942 to Antone and Elizabeth Novak. Services were held Mar. 13, 2017 at Ryan Funeral Home after the Oneida Hymn Singers sang.

Roberta is survived by her husband, Sam; children, Shelley (Robert) Corey, Kim Ninham; grandchildren, Angeline Bruns, Christopher Bruns II, Danny Schiller, Andrea McGee and great-grandchildren; twin brother, Robert Novak; sister, Kim Marie (Jerry) Manske and members of Sam’s family. She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; and son, Robert Darwin Ninham. (Kalihwisaks, March 16, 2017)



Wisconsin, Oneida – Frances M. “Candy” Smith, 66, passed away at home Mar. 8, 2017. Frances was born Feb. 5, 1951 in Keshena, WI to Gordon and Elda (Nunway) Dickie. Visitation and the Oneida Hymn Singer sang on Mar. 12, 2017 at the Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory. Service and Oneida Hymn Singers were on Mar. 13, 2017.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Shannon Hernandez (her children, Daniel E., Homero Heranadez, Natasha Zamora-Heranadez, and Airen Sanchez); daughter, Samantha Smith (her children, Emmett, Everett, Priscilla and Elliott): son, James Smith; and mother; and sisters, Shirley Dickie, Pauline (Reg) Madsen, and Alice (Jim) Eclator; nieces and nephews; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (John) Dennison, Charlene Kasee, Cecil (Minetta) Smith, Rose (Harvey) Thompson, Valarie (Jerry) LaPlant, David, Michael, Selma, Earl Smith, Malpahis (Jenny) Smith, Jr., and Verda (Kim) House. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; father; brother, Gordon Jr., and brothers and sisters-in-law, Judith Ann, Terry, Jerry and Joan Smith.

Frances was an LPN for the Oneida Health Center for many years. (Kalihwisaks, March 16, 2017)



Wisconsin, Oneida – Jeff F. Metoxen, 52, passed away Mar. 6, 2017. Jeff was born Sep. 26, 1964 to Lida H. (Parkhurst) and Roy K. Metoxen. Mar. 11, 2017 friends gathered for the Oneida Hymn Singers and services at the Ryan Funeral Home.

Jeff is survived by Tina Pospychala; son, Jeremy Black (grandson, Logan Black); daughter, Iris (Floyd J. Hill III) Metoxen; mother; siblings, Dale R. “Ricky” (Tammy) Metoxen Sr., Lynn M. “Minnie Pearl” Metoxen, Kenneth B. Metoxen, Laurie A. “Lobie” Metoxen, Lyle L. (Laurie) Metoxen, Mitchel R. (Glenda “Dola”) Metoxen, Alphian C. “Al” Metoxen and Tina’s family; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father.

Jeff graduated from UW-Green Bay. He served for 5 years for the O.P.D. before being appointed Chairman of the Gaming Commission for the Oneida Nation, which he served for 9 years. He was currently Director at Tsyunhehkwa. (Kalihwisaks, March 16, 2017)



Wisconsin, Oneida – Ruth E. (Skenadore) King, 100, passed away Mar. 6, 2017. Visitation and service was held at Max Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel in Greenridge, WI., Mar. 10, 2017. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Ruth is survived by her children, Stanley and Sandra; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. (Kalihwisaks, March 16, 2017)



Wisconsin, Hayward - Alvin E. Froemel, age 82, of LCO, passed away, Mar. 30, 2017 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Hayward. Alvin Froemel was born September 21, 1934 in Hayward, WI, the son of Herman and Clara (Corbine) Froemel. Mass of Christian Burial was held Apr. 3, 2017 at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Music was provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in St. Francis Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by LCO AmVETS Post 1998.

Alvin is survived by his daughter Reone Gheen; step-son Richard Froemel; brother Richard Froemel; sisters Dorothy Sharon, Barbara Wallace, Clara Jalowitz; many nephews nieces and cousins. Alvin was preceded by his parents and his wife Louise. Alvin worked for Cornwell Corp. in Superior, Chicago Danly Machines, Fuller in Hayward, and was supervisor at LCO Development for many years.

