Walking On as listed in March 2017 NFIC

ARIZONA, Page – Funeral services for KENNY LANE TOUCHIN, 68, of Kirtland, N.M. was held Feb. 10, 2017 at the LDS Stake Center in Page. Burial followed at the Page cemetery. Kenny was born May 15, 1948 in Tuba City, into the Tl’izi lani (Many Goats Clan), born for Biih bitoodnii (Deer Spring Clan). Kenny passed away Feb. 3, 2017 at home. Kenny is survived by his wife, Lilly Touchin; sons, Lenny (April) and Olajuwon (Brittney) Touchin; daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Poarch, Kimberly (Rocky) Martin, Teresa (Mark) Ockey, Marissa Touchin and Sunshine (Nicholas) Bloomfield; and 11 grandchildren. (Navajo Times, February 9, 2017)



ARIZONA, Window Rock – Funeral services for MATTHEW LYNN DAMON BITSUIE, 23, of St. Michaels, AZ., were held Feb. 3, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Window Rock. Interment followed in St. Michaels. Matthew was born May 10, 1993 in Fort Defiance, into the Honaghaahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Ma’ii Deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan). Matthew passed away Jan. 27, 2017 in Flagstaff. Matthew is survived by his son, Jordan Dyshawn Bitsuie; parents, Mary Ann Williams and Chandler Damon Bitsuie Sr.; sister, Maria Ann Nez; and grandparents, Guy and Annie Williams. (Navajo Times, February 9, 2017)



ARIZONA, Deer Springs – Funeral services for LEROY SHIRLEY, 63, of Deer Springs, were held Feb. 16, 2017 at The Family Church in Fort Defiance. Burial followed at the family plot in Red Willow Springs. Leroy was born Dec. 13, 1953 in Fort Defiance, into the Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Tsenjikini (Honey Combed Rock People Clan). Leroy passed away Feb. 6, 2017 in Navajo, N.M. Leroy is survived by his companion, Linda Tsosie; daugthers, Renee Hardy-Shirley and Tracella Dokey; brothers, Edward Shirley Sr. and Lewis Shirley; sisters, Pauline S. Holmes, Ella S. Dalton, and Linda S. Wilson; and 24 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Justin and Annie T. Shirley; and brothers, Henry and Edison Shirley. Leroy attended San Juan College for Millwright. (Navajo Times, February 16, 2017)



ARIZONA, Chinle – Funeral services for DENNY LEWIS WATCHMAN SR., 86 of Chinle were held Feb. 17, 2017 at Our Lady of Fatima in Chinle. Burial followed in Hidden Springs. Denny was born Jan. 15, 1931 in Canyon d Chelly, into the Nat’oh dine’e Tachii’nii (Tobacco Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan). Denny passed away Feb. 10, 2017 in Chinle.

Denny is survived by his sons, Robert L., Alvin C. Watchman and Denny Watchman Jr., and Jonathan Benally; daughters, Nadine and Colleen Watchman; brothers, Tully and John Watchman, Joe Watchman Sr., and Yazzie Lewis; sister, JuneAnn Totsoni; and 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Mae Watchman; mother, Dorothy Watchman; father, Robert Lewis; stepfather, Charlie Watchman Sr.,; brothers, Kenneth Watchman and Charlie Watchman Jr.; and sister, Louise Woody. Denny finished a 5-year program at Chilocco Indian Agricultural School in Chilocco, Oklahoma. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War as a tank driver. (Navajo Times, February 16, 2017)



ARIZONA, Tonalea – HENRY CARR passed away Feb. 12, 2017 in Tonalea. Henry was born Jan. 15, 1932, into the Tl’izilani (Many Goats Clan), born for Naasht’ezhi dine’e Tabaaha (Zuni Water’s Edge Clan). Henry was a Korean War veteran who served in the Air Force as munitions system specialist in 1952. Henry was the father of 10 children. He also adopted a son and raised three of his grandchildren. He worked as a cashier at the historic Old Red Lake Trading Post and was a bus driver for Tonalea Day School. (Navajo Times, February 16, 2017)



ARIZONA, Chinle – Funeral services for MARGARET CLARK, 50, were held Mar. 1, 2017 at the Potter’s House in Chinle. Interment followed in Del Muerto, AZ. Margaret was born Sept. 21, 1966 in Ganado, into the Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for To’aheedliinii (Water Flow Together Clan). Margaret passed away Feb. 23, 2017 in Chinle. Margaret is survived by her husband, Kelvin Watchman; sons, Montino Hardy, Kevin Watchman, and Chiloh Watchman; daughter, Tiffany Hardy; stepdaughter, Rochelle Watchman; and four brothers, five sisters, and 13 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Zonnie Clark; three brothers and stepdaughter. Margaret attended Gateway Community College and Everest College in Phoenix and Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint, N.M. She was employed as a CNA in Springerville, Phoenix, and Payson, AZ. She also worked in medical billing and coding in Alburquerque. (Navajo Times, March 2, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Torreon – Funeral services for CAROL J. JAKES, 48, of Torreon were held Feb 9, 2017 at Torreon Mission. Carol was born into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan). Carol passed away Jan. 31, 2017 in Torreon. Carol is survived by her husband, Michael Yonnie Sr.; sons, Micheal Ace Yonnie Jr. and Zachary Yonnie; daughter, Vanessa Yazzie; mother, Betty L. Platero; sisters, Arlene Bickmore, Marlene Sonny and Mary Lou Roe; and six grandchildren. (Navajo Times, February 9, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Tse Bonito – Funeral services for DARRELL PATRICK BARNEY, 60, of Fort Defiance, were held Feb. 8 2017 at the Gateway Community Church in Tse Bonito, N.M. Interment followed at the Fort Defiance veteran’s cemetery. Darrell was born Mar. 17, 1957 in Fort Defiance, into the Naakai dine’e (Mexican Clan), born for Todik’ozhi (Salt Water Clan). Darrell passed away Feb. 2, 2017 in Gallup.

Darrell is survived by his father, Larry Barney; brothers, Vernon N., Emery Barney, and Larry Barney Jr.; grandparents, John and Helen Tsosie; and Eugene Tapahonso and Louise Manuelito. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jean Ellen Tsosie; brother, Johnathan Nick Barney; and sister, Elaine G. Barney. (Navajo Times, February 9, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Funeral services for HELEN E. NELSON, 84, were held Feb. 8, 2017 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Gallup cemetery. Helen was born June 4, 1932 in Rehoboth, N.M., into the Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan). Her nali is Tabaaha (Water’s Edge Clan). Helen passed away Feb. 2, 2017 in Gallup. Helen is survived by her daughters, Verna Ortiz, Nina Spencer, Vangie Lewis and Victrina Spencer; son Lionel Spencer; sisters, Thena James and Effie Martine; and brother, Boyd Brown. She is preceded in death by her father, Hoskie Brown; mother, Lillian Brown-Martinez; brother, Jessie Brown; and great-grandson, Xavier Hernandez. (Navajo Times, February 9, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Thoreau – A celebration of life for H. FRANKLIN “FRANK” BOOHER, 93, was held Feb. 13, 2017 at the Thoreau Baptist Church. Interment followed at the Mount Powell Mission. Frank was born Sept. 27, 1923 in Cambridge, OH., to Lynes Harold and Jennie Booher. Frank passed away Feb. 6, 2017. Frank is survived by his four siblings, 10 children, 34 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and other family. Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Weis and two sons. Frank attended college to become a mechanical engineer. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943. He served in fire control on the USS Sands until the end of the war in 1946. He worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company for 25 years. He and his wife became missionaries to the Navajo people in the Four Corners area. They adopted eight children and established Mount Powell Navajo Mission and Church. (Navajo Times, February 16, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Albuquerque – Funeral services for BRUCE RAY PETERS JR., 62, were held Feb. 13, 2017 at the Riverside Funeral Home. Interment followed at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Bruce was born Sept. 13, 1954, in Albuquerque to Bruce Peters and Katherine Sandoval Begay. He passed away Feb. 5, 2017 at home. Bruce is survived by his wife, Lena Peters; daughter, LeAndra Madalena; sons, Leander, Lyle and Kyle Peters; siblings, Benjamin “Rick” Peters, Christine, Victoria, Marthella Peters, Audrey Begay Rosado, Phyllis Bunny and Valentina Begay; and four grandchildren. Bruce served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1977 and U.S National Guard from 1977 to 1978. Bruce was a cook for many years and then became a plumber and worked for Tuffy’s Plumbing from 1987 to 1998 and also worked for Klines Auto Repairs before retiring. (Navajo Times, February 16, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Funeral services for JESSE YGNACIO SANCHEZ, 23, were held Feb. 18, 2017 at the St. Francis Church. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial in Gallup. Jesse was born May 3, 1993. He passed away Feb. 11, 2017.

Jesse is survived by his parents, Marcos and Esther Sanchez; brother, Isaiah Sanchez; and grandparents, Virgie Sanchez, and Ernest and Barbara Wilson. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Nacho Rangel, Jose Sanchez, and Delfina Martin.

Jesse attended the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico. He worked at UPS, Designated Drivers and Law Office of Erica E. Anderson. (Navajo Times, February 16, 2017)





NEW MEXICO, Naschitti – Funeral services for CHRISTINE ANN STEWART-DICKINSON, 51, were held Mar. 11, 2017 at the Christian Reform Church in Naschitti, N.M. Burial followed at the Naschitti community cemetery. Christine was born Dec. 25, 1965 in Gallup, into the Nooda’i dine’e (Ute Clan), born for Kinyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan). Christine passed away Mar. 5, 2017 in Phoenix. Christine is survived by her daughters, LaVonda Dickinson-Adamczyk, Sabrina Dickinson and Aprielle Wilson; parents, Mari Sam and Freddie Stewart Sr.; brother, Melvin Stewart; sisters, Thelma Antonio and Fannie Skeets; and three grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Micheal Dickinson; daughter, Michelle Dickinson; brother, Eddie Stewart; grandmothers, Dora Hennet and Marie Stewart; and grandfathers, Governor Hennet and Lee Stewart. Christine attended Job Corps in Tulsa and was employed as a registered nurse. (Navajo Times, March 9, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Albuquerque – Funeral services for HARRISON DENETSO, 65, of Canoncito were held Mar. 11, 2017 at Garcia Mortuary in Albuquerque, N.M. Burial followed at the family cemetery. Harrison passed away Mar. 2, 2017 in Phoenix. Harrison is survived by his wife, Evelyn Mexicano Denetso; son, Virgil H. Denetso; daughters, Vivian Denetso Lucero and Violet Denetso; brother, Leonard Juan; sister, Linda Denetso; and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by Harrison Denetso Jr., Pat Denetso, Mary Johnson Denetso, and Alexsandra Trujillo. (Navajo Times, March 9, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Funeral services for BEN J. LONG, 74 were held Mar. 8, 2017 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Gallup City Cemetery. Ben was born Mar. 15, 1941, into the Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Haltsooi (Meadow People Clan). Ben passed away at the Gallup Indian Medical Center.

Ben is survived by his wife, Pricilla Long; sons, Danedict J., Benedict J., and Jerry J. Long; and daughters, Judy and Benita Long. He is preceded in death by his mother, Yenebah Neswood Long; and father, Joe Long. (Navajo Times, March 9, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Funeral services for WILSON M. HALONA, 95, were held Mar. 4, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Burial followed at the Halona Memorial Park in Tohatchi. Wilson was born Jan. 1, 1922, in Tohatchi, into the Ashiihi (Salt People Clan), born for To’ahani (Near the Water Clan). Wilson passed away Feb. 28, 2017. Wilson is survived by Kathleen Barton (Ray), Della Halona (Jeremy Vicente), Pernall Halona, Cornell Halona (Mae), and Wade Halona (Delphine); and 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby A. Halona; sons, Randy and Halver Halona; grandson, Kendall Barton; sisters, Marie Holyan, and Molly Damon; and brother, Alfred Halona. Wilson was a WWII veteran who served as council delegate for four terms, and Tohatchi Chapter president for eight terms. (Navajo Times, March 2, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Funeral services for BETTY BEGAY, 80, were held Feb. 25, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Interment followed at the Sunset Memorial Park. Betty was born Dec. 15, 1936, in Pine Springs, AZ., into the Honaghaahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Kinyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan). Her nali is Tabaaha (Water’s Edge); chei is Dibe Lizhini (Black Sheep). Betty passed away Feb. 21, 2017 in Surprise, AZ. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, John F. Sam Sr. and Frances Sam; and brothers, John Sam Jr. and Peter W. Sam. Betty attended nursing school in Denver, and received her teaching certificate from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. Betty was employed as a dorm aide and teacher’s aide and retired after working 40 years for the BIA. (Navajo Times, March 2, 2017)



NEW MEXICO, Gallup – Funeral services for ALLEN Y. NEZ, 82, were held Feb. 24, 2017 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the family cemetery in Coyote Canyon, NM. Allen was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Hard Rock, AZ., into the Tl’aashchi’i (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). His nali is Chishi Dine’e; chei is Kinyaa’aanii (Towering House). Allen passed away Feb. 18, 2017, in Albuquerque. Allen is survived by his wife, Alice M. Nez; son, Ronald Nez; and daughters, Sophia Boyd and Brenda Nez. He is preceded in death by his father, Tsedeshgeshnii Nez; mother, Katie Y. Nez; son, Arnold Y. Nez; and brother, Leonard Nez. Allen attended and completed the five-year agricultural program at Sherman Institute in California. He served in the U.S. Army with the 501st Airborne Infantry. (Navajo Times, March 2, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Hayward - MARILYN R. TRIBBLE, NIIGAANIKAMIGOOKWE, “LEADING WOMAN OF THE EARTH”, age 74, of LCO, passed away Feb. 13, 2017 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial was held Feb. 17, 2016 at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Music was provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in St. Francis Cemetery. Marilyn Ruth Tribble was born December 24, 1942 Hayward, WI, to Louis and Rita (Dennis) Corbine She is survived by her sons, Terry (Rachel) Tribble, Michael (Laura) Tribble, Jeffrey Tribble, Adolph “Duffy” LaRonge IV; daughters, Phyllis (Scott) Kirchner, Lynette (Paul) Tribble; 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Diamond, Doris (Bob) Corbine, Brenda Fairbanks, Julie (Jesse) Martinson; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Marilyn was preceded by her parents Louis & Rita; son Louie; brothers Peter & Wayne; sisters Lorraine Corbine & Lucille (John) Carley; brother-in-law Roger Diamond. Marilyn had many jobs throughout her life including I.H.S. Director, AIM Activist, Tribal Rights Advocate, Founder of H.T.E., LCO College BOR, Health Board, LCO Housing Board, Elder Advisor at the LCO School, Foster Grandparent Program, LCO Ladies Auxiliary, Northern Lakes Co-op, St. Francis Choir and organizer of Church Talent Shows.



WISCONSIN, Oneida – GERALDINE L (SMITH) PARKER, 82, passed away Feb. 3, 2017 at Bishop Court Nursing Home. Geraldine was born in Milwaukee, WI. Visitation was at the Ryan Funeral Home Feb. 6, 2017 with The Oneida Hymn Singers followed by a parish prayer service. The Oneida Hymn Singers sang on Feb. 7, 2017 and the Mass of Christian burial followed at the Church of the Holy Apostles in Oneida. Burial followed in the parish cemetery. Geraldine is survived by her brother, Nathan (Carol) Smith; daughter, Claudette Skaradzinski; and son, Jeffrey Parker; 3 grandchildren, Jessie, Roxanne, and Shiann and 5 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Leatrice Powless and brother-in-law, Andrew Parker Jr., many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Parker; sister, Lavon Smith; and parents, Sheldon and Verna (Elm) Smith and Mose and Delia Elm. Geraldine graduated from Haskel College in Lawrence Kansas. She worked for 30 years for Cunio Press as a private secretary. She later worked for Milwaukee School of Engineering and the Boston Store. (Kalihwisaks, February 16, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Oneida – GEORGE M. TOURTILLOTT, 67, passed away Feb. 2, 2017. George was born Mar. 28, 1949 to Raymond and Dolores (Lawe) Tourtillott. Friends and family gathered at the Tourtillott residence Feb. 3, 2017 thru Feb. 4, 2017. George is survived by his children, Delores (Jeff) Grignon, Bobbi Jean, Raymond Tourtillott and Pasquinell Samuelson; 23 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Morgan, Carl (Yvonne Kaquatosh) Morgan, and Scott (Della Heatley) Morgan; sister-in-law, Patricia Tourtillott; and his children’s mother, Lynn Tourtillott; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his partner, Patricia “Patti” (Skenandore) Sundquist; daughter, Michelle; parents; step father, Robert Willnow; brothers, Richard and Kenny; and sister, Kathy. George had worked at the Menominee Casino in Keshena and for the Oneida tribe at the Elderly Resources building. (Kalihwisaks, February 16, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Oneida – AUDREY M. WEBSTER, 71, passed away Feb. 9, 2017 at St. Vincent Hospital. Audrey was born July 18, 1945 to Arthur and Josephine (Wheelock) Webster. The funeral was held Feb. 13, 2017 at the Oneida United Methodist Church. Burial followed at the parish cemetery. Audrey is survived by her siblings, Shirley Blum, Donny (Alma), Irvin Webster; Godchild, Marla; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her brothers and sister, Robert and Marty Webster, Marie Scott, Arthur (Rita) Webster Jr., Clifford (Wanda) Webster; niece, Rhonda Webster; and nephew, John Webster. (Kalihwisaks, February 16, 2017)





WISCONSIN, Oneida – JANICE R. CORNELIUS, 63, passed away Feb. 1, 2017. Janice was born Aug. 13, 1953 to Kenny and Betty Schuyler Hill. Janice is survived by her father; husband, Orville Cornelius; children, O-Jay Cornelius, William Cornelius, Schuyler (Jon Ryerse) Cornelius, and Ken (April) Cornelius; 14 grandchildren, Camlynn, Conner, Margaret, Hudson, Josef, Misun, William, Destiny, Zoe, Rebecca, Alena, John, Leander, and Lukas; siblings, Lyle, Laurie Hill, Celene (Clayton) Elm, and Lisa Hill; mother-in-law, Delora (DoDo) Cornelius and Oriville’s siblings, Larry (Joy) Cornelius, Gary (Ceal) Cornelius, Randy (Kathe) Cornelius; Doreen (Frank) Perrote, Vickie Cornelius, Vange Danforth, Laura Cornelius, Annette Cornelius, Sylvia Cornelius, many nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother; father-in-law, Orville Cornelius Sr. Janice dedicated her life to education, especially to children with special needs. (Kalihwisaks, February 16, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Green Bay – ROBERT “BOB” A. STOWE, 69, passed away Feb. 8, 2017 at home. Bob was born Jan. 5, 1948 to John and Margaret (Johnson) Stowe. Visitation and funeral was held Feb 12, 2017 at Newcomer Funeral Home in Green Bay. Bob is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Robert “Rob”, Jodi and Kevin (Heather) Stowe; 3 grandchildren, Travis (April) Lange, Allisha and Brandon Stowe; 6 great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Evelyn, London, Railyn, Irelyn and Hadley Lange; sister, Janet “Jan” (Elroy Smith) Herwald, Mary Ellen “Mourie” (Joie) Kraay, Patricia “Pat” (James “Jim”) Seiler, Suzanne “Sue” (Robert) Toye and Lauri (Mike) Palet; brother, Michael (Judy) Stowe; brothers-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Herwald and Leonard “Lenny” Sobiesczyk; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Royce and Evelyn Christian; nephews, Michael Stowe and Grant Wright; and niece, Lana Sobiesczyk. Bob worked at Nicolet Paper, Libert Machine Shop and retired from the Oneida Casino. (Kalihwisaks, February 16, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Oneida – ANDREA J. WHEELOCK, 43 formerly of Sussex, WI., passed away Feb. 14, 2017. Andrea was born Sept. 8, 1973 to Harold Wheelock and Judith McDonald. Family and friends gathered at Ryan Funeral Home Feb. 19, 2017. The Oneida Hymn Singers sang and military honors followed. Andrea is survived by her sisters, Dawn (Michael) Gunderson, and Audra Gardner; nieces and nephews, Josh, Erika and Raven; and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. (Kalihwisaks, March 2, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Green Bay – JONATHAN A. JIMENEZ, 9, passed away Feb. 20, 2017. Jonathan was born May 5, 2007 to Jonathan S. Jimenez and Valerie Santiago in Chandler AZ. Family and friends gathered Feb. 22, 2017. Moccasin game was held and visitation continued through the night until Feb. 23, 2017. Burial followed at Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds.

Jonathan is survived by his parents; sister, Jocelyn; grandparents, Ramon Jimenez, Blanca Vasquez, Victoria and Gregory Matson; Godparents, Raymond and Edna Jimenez; aunts, Dibbie Santiago, Aja Isham; uncles, Eddie and JoJo Santiago, Brandon Matson; great aunts, Tsyoshaaht C. Delgado and Cristina S. Danforth; special family, whom all are considered aunts and uncles, Marquita, Dana, Bert, Sabrina, Lora, Connie, T and Lauren. Jonathan was given the Oneida name, “Latunhatsatste”, meaning “He Lives A Strong Life”. (Kalihwisaks, March 2, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Mount Clemens – HARVEY ANDREW SWAMP, 92, passed away Jan. 24, 2017 at home. Harvey was born July 8, 1924 to Andrew and Lucy (King) Swamp in Seymour, WI. Funeral services were held Jan. 28, 2017 at the Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home. Burial followed at Clinton Grove Memorial Park. Harvey is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children, Harvey (Dawn) Swamp, Ronald (Rogene) Swamp and Carol (Sean Sylvester) Swamp-Yennor; granddaughters, Jessica, Jenna and Samantha; great grandsons, Connor, Jaxson and Jasper. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Howard and Ronald. Harvey retired as a Master Sergeant after 21 years in the U.S. Army. He served in WWII and the Korean War. He worked as clerk for the Mount Clemens Post Office for 20 years. (Kalihwisaks, March 2, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Oneida – GLADYCE JEAN BRZEZINSKI, 77, passed away Feb. 26, 2017. Funeral services were held Mar. 3, 2017 at Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel. Entombment followed at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Gladyce is survived by her children, Dawn (Michael) Witkowski and Steven (Brenda) Adams; grandchildren, Ayden and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Naomi and Dominic; siblings, Barbara (Gerald) Benson, Bernice Vega and Leland Danforth. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mildred Danforth. Gladyce is part of the Oneida Nation and was very proud of her Native American Heritage. (Kalihwisaks, March 2, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Crandon – HOWARD W. “PANDA” LEMIEUX (OZZAAWAANAQWAD – YELLOW CLOUD), 23, passed away Feb. 8, 2017. Visitation was held Feb. 11, 2017 at the Potawatomi Cultural Center, Crandon. Native American feast and committal was held Feb. 12, 2017. Interment followed at Potawatomi Tribal Cemetery, Crandon. Howard was born Oct. 1, 1993 in Milwaukee to Ronald W. and Dina Marie (Alloway) Lemieux. Howard is survived by his parents; grandmother, Gloria Alloway; sisters, Sarah and Gloria; brothers, Ronnie and Reddmen; many aunts, uncles and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Agnes and Harvey Lemieus; and grandfather, Edward Alloway Sr. (Potawatomi Traveling Times, March 1, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Crandon – PAUL HENRY PETONQUOT, 57, of Topeka, KS., passed away Feb. 15, 2017. Funeral Services were held Feb. 18, 2017 at the Potawatomi Cultural Center. Burial in the Potawatomi Tribal Cemetery. Paul was born Aug. 19, 1959, in Wabeno, WI., to Elijah and Shirley Petonquot. Paul is survived by his brothers, Robert, Allen, Anthony and Jerry Petonquot; sisters, Judy Ross, Jean Petonquot, Lisa Miltag, Annie Olson; and daughter, Tina Marie Petonquot. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Anna (Shine) and Mose Williams; aunts, uncle, sisters and brothers. (Potawatomi Traveling Times, March 1, 2017)



WISCONSIN, Hayward - JOHN R. QUAGON SR., age 67, of LCO, passed away, Mar. 11, 2017 at his home. John was born Dec. 22, 1949 in Hayward, WI, the son of Charles and Cecilia (Mike) Quagon. Tribal Funeral Rites were held Mar. 14, 2017 at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward. Burial was in Whitefish Cemetery. He is survived by his son, John Quagon Jr.; daughters, Tomi Jo Quagon, Mary Elizabeth Lewis; six grandchildren; brothers, Leonard Quagon, Stanley Quagon; sisters, Marjorie Curry; many nephews & nieces. John was preceded in death by his parents Charles & Cecilia; grandparents Bertha Parker, John Dandy; sisters Katherine Quagon, Doris Perry, Virginia Billyboy, Evelyn Quagon; brothers Charles Quagon, Steven Quagon; granddaughter Cecelia Rose Quagon, “Bidwewe gwane”. John attended Rice Lake Vocational School. John made his home in Stone Lake and Signor. He was a guide at Nelson Lake for several years, a general laborer and retired at the age of 63 from the LCO Casino where he was a security guard.

0 0 0 s2sdefault