It ain’t easy being Indian… (January 2017)

By Ricey Wild

News From Indian Country



Wow. Just wow. This past year has been quite the blood-fest ennit?



I am soooo looking forward to this New Year. 2016 was like running with the bulls in Pamplona in a packaging bubble suit and still getting gored. On a positive note I was enlightened to peculiar peoples’ true nature by their exposing themselves as thieves, liars, betrayers and just general ickiness. For that I am grateful.



Now that they are not in the way of my progress what oh what shall I do? My goal is to continue to fight the good fight in the gory face of Trumpism. I became complacent in many ways because I was under the soft blanket of President Obama. That if he could make it there the rest of us could make it everywhere.



The truth? Not so. There is no post-racist society in the U.S. just because a black man was elected president, no. In my opinion we created a path for a disgusting megalomaniac to become elected POTUS. The ugly, dark underbelly of white supremacy was fermenting for the past eight years in response to Obama and has now exploded like a meth lab. Now we have to adorn ourselves with haz-mat suits and begin the cleanup for our children’s sake.



I have to take responsibility for my granddaughter’s environment in all aspects so they can thrive and raise their children in a clean, forward seeing world. I was traumatized by the past election and still am however it has motivated me (in my mind anyway) to activism and a hope for the future.



Hope? Really? YES.



This is the time when we scattered people evolve into a powerful BEING that cannot be stopped even in the face of oppression, downright evil and all the ‘isms’ you can name. We have more power than we can conceive and with it do or undo all the hateful crimes against humanity.



Seriously. I mean what I say and say what I mean. There is an entire world out there that we don’t think has anything to do with us going about our daily lives that someone hasn’t suffered to make our clothing. And that’s just one thing. I wonder who made my “HELLO KITTY” slippers I’m wearing right now. They’re so cute. I still speculate who actually made them and how much they were paid to do so.



I’m just pouring out my heart here. I do want to add to the previous December 2016 column where I wrote a much abbreviated history of world events. I’ve admitted before I’m a news junkie and even been called out as a Liberal ‘Wonk’. Whoa.



So the western Europeans slash and crash into homelands other than their own; set up shop by force of weapons and let the natives serve them tea. Some Whites return to their native land and bring the brown ones who served them. Meanwhile, the brown slaves save money to bring their families to them. Aha!



The so-called immigration crisis is a farce. Here we have a whole lotta Brown/Black People living in their respective communities. Along comes invaders and they enslave and corrode their culture. Being left with nothing the natives want a better life for their children so they emigrate to the colonists lands. They open restaurants, shops that cater to their community and don’t bother anyone except their former invaders who deeply resent their presence. I don’t say ‘conquerors’ because THEY never have done so. Beaten us down to where we don’t exist. We have more than survived, WE ARE STILL HERE!!!



The Best of the Best.



What I’m tryna get across here is what did the Europeans think was gonna happen when they turned everything upside down? They raped and exploited human beings for profit and now those same people are seeking refuge from the war-torn countries the aggressors made uninhabitable. I ask, respectfully, what would you do?



I pray every day for this gorgeous, plentiful little planet we live on and for humanity too. I even pray that the most hardened, hateful white supremacist to get a real life. Ya’ll have something better to do I think. Not all brown people want to pro-create with yooz so that’s not an issue. We don’t have an agenda to breed yooz out of existence so what now? What is so threatening that yooz use your political power and gross lies to demonize we equal human entities?



Ya’ll ain’t getting away with nothing on my shift. JS.



It’s like my Unk Gene always used to say, “Call it out for what it is!”



My big plans for this New Year are getting Lenny Kravitz Shotley de-balled. He’s a kitten and I haven’t tole my Gram I have him becuz she won’t even let me have a Panda Bear. Sheez.













Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!